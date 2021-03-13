Cuban shooters to compete in Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) Cubans Yenigladys Suarez and Marino Heredia will travel today to Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, to compete in the Paratriathlon World Cup to be held March 15-26.



Methodologist Douglas Andux, from the Department of Sports for People with Disabilities of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER), told the digital edition of the sports publication JIT that for his pupils it will be a great opportunity for them to get a chance to qualify for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, in an event of similar category in June in Lima, Peru, where the last 18 direct tickets will be awarded, 11 in rifle and seven in handguns.



For Suarez, champion in the 10-meter air pistol (P2) among women at the Parapan American Games of Lima 2019, it is the first time she will compete against top-level shooters.



For his part Heredia, winner of the silver medal in the 50-meter mixed pistol (P4) in the continental competition, already has experience in the World Cups of Alicante, Spain, in 2009 and 2011, and Fort Benning, United States, in 2015, besides participating in the Paralympic edition of London 2012.



Both have been preparing in recent months in their cities of residence with the air gun, because since the aforementioned competition in Lima, they have not attended another tournament and have had no chance to shoot with bullet pistols.