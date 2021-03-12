Cuban judokas train in Georgia at full speed to Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) As reported from the headquarters by judoka Idalis Ortiz and doctor Uvelino Moreno, the preparation is going at full speed in Georgia with the destination of Tokyo 2020, Olympic Games postponed by the COVID-19 for next summer.



After several months of preparation at home and then in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Sancti Spíritus, in both cases under the direction of coaches Yordanis Arencibia and Julio Alderete, heads of the women's and men's technical groups, in that order, the stay in that European nation comes in handy.



The training camp, which began on Wednesday, is scheduled to end on the 24th, and they will compete in the Grand Slam of Tbilisi, from 26th to 28th, a competition that awards points for the Olympic lists -20 in each division and one for each country- and the world.

Ortiz explained to ACN that everything is going well; "we have athletes and coaches capable of making up for lost time; we are working hard to achieve what we want with our sights set on Tokyo," he said.



Uvelino explained that they share the tatamis with Georgia, South Africa, Germany, Slovenia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Holland, France and Mexico.



We have randoris (practices) with many of the best in the world. That is what we needed to improve our preparation for Tokyo, the expert assured.



Regarding sanitary measures, he pointed out that everyone complies with the rigorous protocol imposed by the organizers, so all the judo players, trainers and team doctors are focused on training.