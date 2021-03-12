Cuba hopes to qualify more athletes for Tokyo Olympics

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) National Athletic Commissioner Yipsi Moreno said that Cuba expects to add more names to the list of 14 athletes already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



“We might succeed or not, but triple-jumper Lesyani Pérez has had great results recently, much like Maikel Vidal has in long jump.



Once hammer throwing star who won three gold medals in World Championships (Edmonton 2001, Paris 2003 and Helsinki 2005) and one in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, Moreno, who is a member of the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, said that we have good possibilities too in the case of discus throw. Our coming domestic qualifiers will have the last word, she remarked.



She also mentioned heptathlonists Yorgelis Rodríguez and Adriana Rodríguez, both champions at the Pan American Games in Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, respectively, are still training in hopes of getting the ticket to the Japanese capital city.



So far, Cuba has secured 14 spots for the competition, including long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría, triple jumper Jordan Díaz, disc throwers Yaimé Pérez and Denia Caballero, pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, middle-distance runner Rose Mary Almanza and high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas.