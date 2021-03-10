Cuban Rivero and his team for another victory in the Basketball Champions League





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos will try to get another victory today in the second phase of the Basketball Champions League, in a match against CB Canarias in one of the highest level tournaments in Europe.



The team from Burgos, current champions of the competition, will try to take advantage of their local condition to score their second success in Group J, where they share the top ranking with their opponents on Tuesday, as both teams have a win-loss record.



On March 2, the club from Burgos won by the minimum 76-75 against VEF Riga, from Latvia, with a great performance by Rivero, who was the MVP with a score of 29, getting a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.



In that game, the outstanding basketball player from Havana scored seven two-point baskets in 10 shots, as well as two three-pointers in three attempts and made five free throws in eight opportunities, which combined with an assist and two steals closed his brilliant performance.