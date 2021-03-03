Cuba reports 997 new cases of COVID 19, 820 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuba studied 17,577 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 997 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,428,864 samples taken and 51,587 positive.



At the close of March 1, a total of 18,660 patients had been admitted, 2,833 suspected, 11,550 under surveillance and 4,277 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 936 were contacts of confirmed cases, 27 with source of infection abroad and 34 with no source of infection specified. There were 820 medical discharges, accumulating 46,926 recovered patients (91.0%) and 4 people died. A total of 60 confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, 25 in critical care and 35 in serious condition.



Among the 997 positive cases, 46.6% (465) were asymptomatic, totaling 27,726 (53.76%) of those confirmed to date.