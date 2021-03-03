Cuba to apply Nasalferon to contacts of COVID-19 positive cases and their cohabitants





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) As part of the improved protocol for the confrontation of COVID-19, which begins today in Havana, Nasalferon will be applied to contacts of positive cases and to their cohabitants isolated in their homes.



This was highlighted on Twitter by the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who added that the use of the drug to this population at risk will be extended to the rest of the country.

The administration of the drug, which will be carried out at home, will be in charge of family doctors and nurses, as well as students in their final grades of medicine.

According to a statement from the Cuban Presidency's website, the country's aim is to ensure that no contact is left without institutional isolation, but in areas such as Havana, where the highest number of infections is reported, home isolation includes measures similar to the care provided in isolation centers.

Nasalferon is a Cuban biotechnology drug, derived from Interferon, which, according to specialists, prevents the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and modifies the number of colonies present in the body, as well as strengthening the immune system.

With 93 percent effectiveness, it has been applied to medical personnel in the red zone of hospitals where COVID-19 is being fought, and to health collaborators.