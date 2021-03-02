Cuban ballplayers to participate in the Pan American Junior Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Cuba was invited to the baseball tournament of the First Pan American Junior Games, agreed for the Colombian city of Barranquilla, sub venue of the event to be held from September 9 to 19 with main scenarios in Cali and Valle del Cauca.



According to the website of the newspaper Jit, the document issued by Panam Sports states that the place granted to Cuba responds to the decision to have the nations of the continent qualified for the under-23 World Championship of the current season.



It recalls that Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela will also attend, adding that Colombia received the other direct invitation, in its capacity as host, and points out that the eligibility of players will be adjusted to the 18 to 23 years range.



Besides, Jit's web page reproduces that a qualifying event scheduled from June 24 to July 4 in Londrina, Brazil, will confirm another three passes to fix in eight the number of teams to meet in a competition that will raise the rank of its reign with qualification for the Pan American Games Santiago 2023.