Cuban parathletes to compete in Tunis GP 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Led by multi-champion sprinter Omara Durand (T-12/deep visual impairment), some Cuban para-athletes will compete in the Tunis Grand Prix to be held from March 18 to 20.



Durand, along with her guide Yuniol Kindelan, head the Cuban group, which also includes the quadrunner Cristian Carlos Guillen (T47/upper limb), the discus thrower Leonardo Diaz (F56/wheelchair), and the javelin throwers Guillermo Varona (F46/upper limb) and Uliser Aguilera (F13/visually impaired).



All of them are currently training in Dubai, where they have been since mid-February and from where they will move to the Tunisian competition, where they will seek marks for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



The technical chief of the sports department for people with disabilities, Jorge Palma, reminded that only two of the 13 members of the pre-selection already have valid records to compete in Tokyo.



Durand and Aguilera are the only ones with that privilege and the rest will try to make a mark in the Grand Prix, since the direct ranking closes on March 31 and only the best eight in each category are eligible.