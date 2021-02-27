Cuban Rivero and San Pablo Burgos basketball team to face tough game in Spanish league





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The Hereda San Pablo Burgos club, where Cuban Jasiel Rivero plays, will have a tough test tomorrow against Real Madrid, leader of the ACB basketball league in Spain with 20 wins and just one loss.



This match, which will take place at the Wizink Center in the Spanish capital, will mark the return to competition in that competition, after the stoppage for the Copa del Rey and the continental qualifying windows.



For the Burgos team, which is sixth in the standings with 15 wins and six losses, it will be the opportunity to avenge what happened last December, when they lost 60-74 at home.



This Saturday, starting at 2:45 p.m. (Cuban time), the Cuban basketball player will try to improve his poor performance in that game and show that he is one of the most outstanding Latinos in that League, considered the highest level in Europe.