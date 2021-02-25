Cuban rowers in Rio de Janeiro for Americas Olympic qualifier







HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuban rowers committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed for next summer, are already in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, venue of the Americas Olympic qualifier, and going through the quarantine-isolation process imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Head coach Joan Manuel Paula and his staff are working with three crews seeking tickets to Tokyo. The great absentee is Angel Fournier, the multi-medalist rower who made it to the finals in the 2016 Olympic Games, now retired. Single sculls specialist Yariulvis Cobas, champion at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in the double scull (2x) and silver medalist in coxless four (4x), did not travel either.



In light of the number of places available for the Japanese event, Cuba’s best possibilities are in single sculls, since the first five places in the A finals will qualify, hence the importance of achieving good results.



The organizers announced that the elimination races and repechage competitions are scheduled for the 4th, with the semifinals on the 5th and the finals on the 6th, whereas the 7th will be a reserve day to make up for any possible weather problem.