Cuban triple jumper Povea finished third in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Liadagmis Povea finished on Wednesday in third place in her event at the athletics meeting held in Madrid, Spain, where she achieved a mark of 14.02 meters (m).



Povea, winner of the bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, reached that mark in her first attempt, and although her six jumps were valid and close to 14 meters, she could not reach her personal best, achieved last January 29 in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The Cuban athlete made her debut this year with a triumph in the indoor stop in Karlsruhe, where she jumped 14.54m.



Now on Spanish soil she was far from that mark in the triple jump, where the winner was the American Tori Franklin (14.22 m), while the Portuguese Patricia Mamona (14.21 m) had to settle for second place.



Also this Wednesday, in the Villa de Madrid competition, with Gold category of the World Indoor Tour 2021, the long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría won the crown for the Caribbean nation, who won with a record of 8.14 m in the Gallur Municipal Sports Center.



With this success, Echevarría, world indoor champion in Birmingham 2018 and world bronze medalist in Doha 2019, consolidated his position at the top of the winter circuit in his modality, in what was his last indoor competition.



In the Spanish capital, the athlete from the province of Camagüey won his third title of the current season, after being victorious in the Karlsruhe and Lievin rallies in France, the latter on February 9.



Echevarría made his season debut in Germany, where he celebrated his victory with a mark of 8.18 m, while in France he raised his personal best this year to 8.25 m, which places him second in the long jump list, only behind American Isaac Grimes (8.33 m), according to the official website of World Athletics.



Now in Madrid, behind the Cuban were Vladyslav Mazur (7.98 m), from Ukraine, and German Maximilian Entholzner (7.81 m), occupying the second and third positions, respectively.