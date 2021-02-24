Cubans athletes Echevarría and Povea to compete in Spain today





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría and triple jumper Liadagmis Povea will participate today in the athletics stop to be held in Madrid, Spain, at the Gallur Municipal Sports Center.



For Echevarría, world indoor champion in Birmingham 2018 and bronze medalist of the planet in Doha 2019, it will be the last competition in search of consolidating himself at the top of the winter circuit in his modality.



In the Spanish capital, the athlete from the province of Camagüey will try to reach his third title of the current season, after winning in the Karlsruhe, Germany, on January 29, and in Lievin, France, on February 9.



His debut in German territory was celebrated with a mark of 8.18 meters (m); while on French soil he raised his personal record of the current year to 8.25 m, which places him second in the long jump list, only behind American Isaac Grimes (8.33 m), according to the official website of World Athletics.



With these results, the Cuban representative leads the winter circuit with 20 points, thanks to his victories in two of the golden phases of the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021.



In the case of Povea, winner of the bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, in the triple jump event, she will seek to improve the second position she shares in the ranking thanks to her 10 units.



The Cuban triple jumper made her debut this year with a victory in the indoor meeting held in Karlsruhe, where she achieved a mark of 14.54 m.



Now in Madrid she will have among her main rivals the local Ana Peleteiro, the American Tori Franklin and the Belarusian Viyaleta Skvartsova, the latter leader of the event with 12 points.



After competing in the Madrid meeting, Echevarría and Povea will continue their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where the Camagüey native will be one of the contenders for the long jump crown.