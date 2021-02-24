Fidel Castro First Promoter of Cuban Sports





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recalled on Tuesday that historic Revolution leader Fidel Castro was the first promoter of the Cuban sports movement, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban National Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute (INDER).



On his Twitter account, shorturl.at/dwB38, the Premier said that on January 29th, 1959, Fidel Castro expressed the commitment of the revolutionary government to promote sports and develop it as much as possible.



In related news, on the occasion of the INDER 60th birthday, the president of the Cuban Parliament Esteban Lazo sent Cuban athletes and their trainers a message of congratulations in which he recalled the Olympic prizes won by the Cuban people, including the first medal from the Tokyo 1964 Olympiads.



In his message, Lazo described as ambassadors of the Revolution all those Cubans who have become champions in Central, Pan-American and World sports events. And INDER president Osvaldo Vento twitted his greetings to all workers with the Sports Institute, which was created a day like today back in 1961.