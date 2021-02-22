INDER, 60 years of commitment to healthy sports practice





On February 23, the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) will celebrate its 60th birthday and it will do so as it has since day one: pledging its commitment to one of the Cuban people’s rights: the healthy practice of sports.



In the midst of the situation caused by COVID-19, this organization will once again defend its social purpose and essence, namely the organization of physical and recreational activities to promote a healthy life.



Established in 1961 as the institution in charge of sports practice in the country, INDER issued in 1962 a resolution banning professionalism with a view to abolishing mercantilism in that field. It was the beginning of a gigantic grassroots movement aimed at improving quality of life, always upholding the maxim that sports practice is a right and a duty of the people, proclaimed by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), Cuba keeps producing athletes who have boosted the Island’s reputation in multiple international competitions.



Small surprise that Cuba boasts one of the best rates worldwide in terms of the number of physical activity and sports technicians per inhabitant and ranks among the world’s top sports powers despite the U.S. blockade.



It’s thanks to the work of many men and women who strive to create champions, without neglecting the most important thing, that the entire society embraces physical exercise.



Six decades after INDER’s birth, Cuba has reasons to celebrate and work even harder to preserve its achievements.