Cuban basketball player, among the most outstanding Latin Americans in Spanish basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero confirmed himself as the second best Latin American player in the ACB basketball league in Spain, considered the highest level in Europe.



Rivero, a member of the Hereda San Pablo Burgos club, now has 52 points to follow Brazilian Marcelinho Huertas (Lenovo Tenerife), leader with 72, according to the digital edition of the sports publication JIT.



The Havana-born power forward reaffirmed his position by scoring four points for his performance in Round 17 and another three thanks to his performance in Round 22 of the second best league in the world, which is now in recess until the 27th.



On three occasions, in rounds 10, 11 and 16, the Cuban basketball player has been declared the most outstanding among the large group of players from the American subcontinent.



Rivero and Argentine Facundo Campazzo (Real Madrid), who is currently playing in the United States in the National Basketball Association (NBA), are the only two players to achieve this feat three times.



Following Huertas and Rivero are Argentines Luca Bildoza (TD Systems Baskonia- 43) and Campazzo (39), and Dominican James Feldeine (Coosur Betis- 36), as the top five in the prestigious 19-team league.



Completing the top 10 are Uruguayan Bruno Fitipaldo (Lenovo Tenerife- 30), Brazilian Vitor Benite (Burgos- 25), Argentine Nico Laprovittola (Real Madrid- 23), Colombian Jaime Echenique (Acunsa GBC- 22) and Argentine Nicolas Brussino (CasademonT Zaragoza- 21).