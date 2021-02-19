Cuban wrestlers depart for training camp in Italy





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Sixteen Cuban wrestlers will travel to Italy this Friday for a training camp in Ostia and to take part in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome.



Luis de la Portilla, national wrestling commissioner, confirmed to ACN via Facebook that everything is ready for the trip of the wrestlers and coaches, with the purpose of continuing the Olympic preparation, which has been affected by the COVID-19.



He added that the group includes the 12 qualified fighters for the summer event in Tokyo, plus the candidates to obtain their tickets in the world pre-Olympic competition scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, next May.



Among those already assured for the Japanese event are the Greco-Roman Luis Orta (60 kg), Ismael Borrero (67 kg), Yosvany Peña (77 kg), Daniel Grégorich (87 kg), Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg) and Mijaín López (130 kg).



In the case of Mijaín, three-time Olympic champion, he will not compete in the Matteo Pellicone, but will take advantage of the stays in Ostia and Rome to train and observe some of his rivals.



Also attending the training base in Italy will be Oscar Pino, three-time world medalist, who will take on the strong world series tournament, which contributes points to the overall divisional ranking.



Likewise, Alejandro Valdés (65 kg), Geandry Garzón (74 kg) and Reineris Salas (97 kg) will also be there; while Reineris Andreu (57 kg) and Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg) will be part of the team, both of them aspiring for a place.



In the women's division, Yusneilys Guzman (50 kg), Lianna Montero (53 kg) and Yudaris Sanchez (68 kg), all three already qualified to compete in the five rings, will make the trip, while Milaymis Marin (76 kg) will be looking for more practice in order to get her place in May.



Coaches Raúl Trujillo, Julio Mendieta, Filiberto Delgado and Héctor Milián will lead the group, which also includes referee Manuel Rodríguez and physiotherapist Camilo Llorca.