Cuba expects to have five free-style wrestlers in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Julio Mendieta, head coach of men's freestyle wrestling in Cuba, said in Havana that they aspire to go with five gladiators to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, for which they have already qualified three athletes.



In the case of Cuban wrestlers, Alejandro Valdes, Geandry Garzon and Reineris Salas, a trio of multi-time world medalists, obtained three tickets in the continental wrestling qualifier held in Ottawa, Canada, in March last year.



Mendieta and his pupils had planned their international competitive debut for the Grand Prix tournament in Nice, France, held last January, but due to the complex health situation caused by COVID-19, they were unable to attend.



However, it seems that they will be able to travel to Italy on the 19th in order to complete a training base in Ostia and take part in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome.



In this regard, the coach told the press that an important competition will be the world pre-Olympic event to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 29 to May 2, which will grant two places in each division to the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.



According to Mendieta, in that tournament in Bulgaria they aspire to achieve another two places through Reineris Andreu (57 kilograms, kg) and Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg), and thus go with five exponents to Tokyo.



These two, along with Valdes (65 kg), Garzon (74) and Salas (97) will go to Rome to continue their preparation and participate in the Matteo Pellicone event.