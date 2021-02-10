Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarría jumps to 8.25 meters in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarría achieved on Tuesday his second triumph of the winter season, materialized in his last attempt in the long jump, in the international meeting of Lievin, in France, another of the golden phases of the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021.



Echevarría took the world´s season best to 8.25 meters for the current indoor season and remained the leader of the ranking of his specialty, in addition to leading the circuit with 20 points.



The Camagüey-born athlete tried out changes in his impulse race and that explains why this time his progression was not as effective as in other occasions, even only in the sixth attempt he was over eight meters, a record that guaranteed him to beat the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, leader with 8.21 meters since the third round of presentations.



From the point of view of results I am happy, above all because he fulfilled what I was asking of him in terms of marks and he did it despite trying a new race for him," commented coach Daniel Osorio from France, who also assured that there is still a long way to go to achieve the ideal rhythm.

For some time now I've been thinking that he will get more out of it if he runs a more progressive race, not going out as fast as he has been doing so far. That will allow him to save effort to arrive stronger at the moment of take-off, said Osorio about the difference between today's race and the previous one.



That's why he "gave away" so many centimeters in the first jumps, it is difficult to assume a change of this type because he has jumped a lot the other way. But this today helps me to be convinced of what I want to achieve, he explained after a first quick analysis of the performance which included jumps of 7.91, 7.98 and 7.75.



World indoor champion in 2018 and outdoor bronze in Doha 2019, Echevarría is among the main cards of Cuban athletics for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed by the COVID-19 for the summer of 2021. His current winter season is leaving very good sensations.



Sweden's Thobias Montler reached third place in the event with 8.03 meters, while Cuba's Lester Lescay finished seventh with 7.30 meters in a single attempt. Apparently he felt some discomfort and his coach preferred not to risk anything.



The Madrid stop, scheduled for February 24, will be Juan Miguel's last competition. There he must consolidate his first place in the winter circuit.



Before that, on the 17th, he will be present in the Polish city of Torun with the high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas and the triple jumper Liadagmis Povea, both included in the podiums of all his previous competitions.