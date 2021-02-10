Cuba and Gambia Sign Sports Cooperation Accord





Havana, Feb 9th (ACN) Cuba and Gambia signed a Sports Cooperation Agreement on Tuesday to further expand bilateral links in the sector.



The document was penned by Gambia’s Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Y. Badjie and Cuba’s ambassador to that Western African nation Ruben G. Abelenda at the Cuban embassy in the capital Banjul, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



During the signing ceremony, the two government officials agreed that the new accord is one more step towards the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.



The president of Cuba’s Sports Institute Osvaldo C. Vento sent a message congratulating the Gambian minister and expressing satisfaction for the signing of the new accord, since he said the agreement strengthens the historic links between the two peoples. Gambia can keep counting on the unconditional Cuban support in the sports field, the message read.



The document signed today replaces a previous one from 2004 and aims at fostering, promoting and deepening technical cooperation, and increasing the exchange of delegations and trainers among other collaboration actions.