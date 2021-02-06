Cuba Rejects Statements by Caribbean Baseball Organization





Havana, Feb 5th (ACN) The Cuban Baseball Federation and the Cuban Olympic Committee strongly rejected on Friday statements issued by Juan Francisco Puello, commissioner of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation, CPBC, about the absence of Cuba at the Caribbean Baseball Series underway in Mazatlan, Mexico since January 31st to February 6th.



Cuba’s online publication JIT published a press release by the Cuban Baseball Federation and the Cuban Olympic Committee rejecting the CPBC commissioner allegations that certain political issues did not allow the Cuban participation at the event.



The Cuban Baseball Federation twitted its rejection of such allegations by saying that no political problem affects the development of Cuban baseball or the island’s participation at the Caribbean Baseball Series. It was the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation who expelled the island from that sports event.



The Cuban organization said that Commissioner Juan Francisco had gone too far in his considerations on political issues in Cuba and denounced his statements at the@WBSC and member leagues with the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.



Cuba is again on the spotlight of the Caribbean sports event in which its baseball players are not participating, the publication said.



The first Caribbean Baseball Series was hosted by Havana in 1949, Cuba was a founding member of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation but in 1960 it was left out as part of actions by the US administration to isolate the island nation and its revolution.



In 2014, Cuba returned to the Caribbean event as guest, a condition that lasted till 2019, but the island could not participate at San Juan Baseball series last year, because as alleged by the Confederation’s commissioner there was some difficulties about the time to issue the US visas and put the blame on the Cuban Baseball Federation.