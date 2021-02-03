Quality of life, the essence of Cuban sport practice





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 2 (ACN) Raúl Fornés, first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), stressed today that the essence of the sports organization's activity on its 60th birthday continues to be raising the quality of life of the population and, to that end, we must work to preserve both our health and our achievements in the last six decades.



This celebration, he said, takes place in the midst of a totally atypical situation due to COVID-19, hence the importance of strictly complying with the sanitary protocols.



“Our plans for the 60th anniversary before the pandemic included multiple nationwide activities focused on the community, with our people, who are the ultimate architects of sports development in Cuba. It’s where our best athletes and the technicians who train them and have turned Cuba into a world sports power come from," he said.



He also urged the media to make the celebrations their own, as they have done throughout all this time together with INDER. “From what you can create, from what we have coordinated, what we have seen in every media, we can celebrate this birthday in line with what the circumstances demand from us. It’s the right time to recognize those hundreds of Cubans who have done so much for Cuban sports," he said.