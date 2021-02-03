Cuban Zayas finishes second in high jump in Slovakia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Although he improved his mark of the current season with 2.31 meters, Cuban Luis Enrique Zayas could not retain the crown on Tuesday in the high jump meeting in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, one of the events of the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021.



The competition was included this time in the Silver category of the winter circuit and was dominated by Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, who passed the same height, but with fewer faults, as shown on the event's website.



The Italian, world indoor champion in 2016, went smoothly over 2.20, 2.28 and 2.31, before unsuccessfully completing two attempts over 2.33 and one at 2.35.



What happened in the first part of the competition made the difference with the Cuban, who was imprecise at 2.28 and 2.31 meters, heights always surpassed in the third attempt. Then he was unable to clear the two attempts at 2.33 meters, and he was eliminated from the competition.



The image of Zayas covered several spaces in the Športová hala Dukla of the Slovakian town, since a year ago he won the scepter there with 2.33 meters. Now he was one of the favorites among the 14 contestants presented.



Needing to find a better rhythm in running and attacking the rod, Zayas could not always achieve a good performance, but he improved by seven centimeters the record (2.24) with which he debuted a week ago at the Údine meeting in Italy.



Speaking to the specialized sports media JIT from the preparation base in Portugal, head coach Daniel Osorio considered the failures logical, as it was only her second competition in the last 11 months. He is still far from reaching his best form.



The way to evaluate a preparation includes many factors and the sum of all of them allows us to make an assessment. He looked strong and took a lot of centimeters out of the heights when he went over them, added Osorio, who followed the live webcast.



Third place went to Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko, with 2.28 meters, also his second podium of the season after winning at the Udine stop.



Zayas' next outing will be this Friday at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech meeting in the Czech Republic. Tamberi will also be there.



Cuba will follow on Saturday the performances of long jumper Maikel Massó and triple jumpers Jordan Díaz and Andy Díaz in the French city of Metz.