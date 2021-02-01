Busy February for Cuban athletics





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) After making a good impression in its first two events of the winter season, Cuban track and field athletes will face a "busy" February as part of the pre-selection trains in Europe and goals are set for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



High jumper Luis Enrique Zayas will compete in two events in Slovakia—where he is expected to improve his 2.24-meter jump Wednesday in Italy—whereas long jumper Maikel Massó and triple jumpers Andy Díaz and Jordan Díaz will perform in France. The former achieved Friday an indoor personal best of 8.08 meters and finished second in Germany to his teammate Juan Miguel Echevarría (8.18 m) and Liadagmis Povea won in the women's triple jump (14.45 meters).



Head coach Daniel Osorio was pleased with the results, especially Povea's, who set a personal best in indoor venues and showed stability over 14 meters in all her jumps.



"None of them saw any action in over a year due to the pandemic, and even if we know nothing we do now is definitive for Tokyo, it sets the course to follow," he said hours after the competition, which is the first stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021.



"I think that in a general sense we are making it clear that athletics remains firm in its Olympic aspirations despite the limitations imposed by COVID-19," he remarked.

About other February events confirmed so far, he said that the Cuban jumpers will compete in France and then in Spain as part of their preparation.