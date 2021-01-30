Cuban wonderkid jumper sets world season best in indoor competition





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Cuban athletes Juan Miguel Echevarría and Liadagmis Povea led the long jump and the triple jump at the Karlsruhe meeting in Germany, the first stage of the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021.



Echeverría, 2018 world indoor champion in the long jump, opened the competition with his usual strategy of looking for a good mark from the very first attempt and was again effective with 8.18 meters, ultimately definitive to win the meeting ahead of teammate Maikel Massó (8.08) and Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.05), in that order.



Echevarría had a second jump of 7.72 meters and gave up the third, something he also repeats many times as part of his strategy for certain competitions.



He completed the sequence with a failure in the fourth exit, gave up again in the fifth and scored 8.09 in the sixth and last one, according to what was published on the event's website.



For Massó, the day also left good results, since he twice cleared over eight meters and the 8.08 that gave him the second place became his personal best.



Both are already among the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - set for the summer of 2021 - and their results this Friday in Germany, their first competition in several months, are good news.



Povea is another who will go to rest happy, as she achieved her dominance in the triple jump with a personal best of 14.54 meters, beating Finland's Kristiina Makela (14.13) and Belarus' Viyaleta Skvartsova (14.10) by more than 30 centimeters, respectively.



The German event left other colorful notes such as the 19.65 meters of national record and for the meeting of the Portuguese ballist Auriol Dongmo, and the leadership with a new mark for the meeting of the French star Renuad Lavillenie with 5.95 meters in the pole vault.



Cuba opened the indoor competitions last Wednesday in Udine, Italy, where high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas finished second with 2.24 meters.

His second presentation, this time in Slovakia, is confirmed for February 2.