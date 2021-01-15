Cuba: National and international sports tournaments suspended by COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) released on Thursday a press release informing about the suspension of national and international tournaments scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.



The sports media JIT publishes in its digital edition that Inder stresses that the measure is attached to the priority assigned to the protocols that require the confrontation of the pandemic throughout the country and gives continuity to what is already provided in terms of cancellation and / or postponement of competitive and other events during 2020.



It involves leaders of various categories and sports, as well as races and recreational festivals, whose organizers will assess the option of appealing to the virtual format, according to their characteristics, scope and possibilities adjustments to that area.



Among the events to be held during this period are the national chess, soccer, taekwondo and baseball championships for the under-23 and youth (17-18 years old), and the weightlifting and parataekwondo championships.



We reiterate that, as an exception, intense work is being done to ensure that the 60th National Baseball Series closes the stage of pending games and lives its post-season welcome to the "bubble" system, in order to avoid contagion.



Inder will punctually evaluate possible rescheduling, while continuing to work together with the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health to coordinate other actions demanded by the situation.