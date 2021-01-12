Seventh place of Maylin del Toro, best for Cuba in Doha World Judo Masters





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) The seventh place of the judoca Maylin del Toro was the best for Cuba today, in the second day of the Doha Master, Catar, held in the Lusail Multipurpose Sport Arena.



Del Toro started winning in the 63 kilograms with a victory over the Italian Maria Centracchino, who could not avoid the winning wazari in the golden score, in an 8, 49 minutes combat.



Then she lost by ippon, also, in extended time (5.48 minutes), against the Dutch Sanne Wermeer, a defeat that sent her to the repechage, phase where she lost by ippon, with three warnings -shidos- for one, against the Slovenian Andreja Leski, who won the bronze medal, just like Wermeer.



Tomorrow, the last day of the match, Idalis Ortiz (more than 78 kg), Ivan Silva (90 kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Andy Granda (more than 100 kg) will compete from Cuba.



That will be a good day, since Ortiz is in the classification zone for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the first place in the Olympic ranking of her division, Silva, is second, Antomarchi is seventh, and Granda is seventeenth.



In the judo of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, to be held in the Nippon Budokan, 386 athletes will compete, 18 from each of the 14 divisions, for a total of 252, including 100 for the continental quotas, 14 for the host status and 20 guests.



