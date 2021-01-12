Cuban judokas to participate in the second day Doha World Judo Masters





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban judokas who will participate in the Doha Qtar Master will wait for the second day of the competition, scheduled for Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan.



Although the competition begins today, the pupils of Yordanis Arencibia and Julio Alderete, heads of the women's and men's technical collectives, respectively, will be on the tatami a few days later with Maylin del Toro, (63 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg).



For this Wednesday, the last day of the Master, Cuba will present Idalis Ortiz (more than 78 kg-A), Ivan Silva (90 kg-A) and Andy Granda (more than 100 kg-B).



Ortiz and Silva were bye and will be facing the winners of the fights between the Spanish Sara Alvarez and the French Romane Dicko, the Dutch Jesper Smink and the German Eduardo Trippel, in that order.



For his part, Granda will start against Georgian Gela Zaalishvili.



The hosts of the contest invited the 32 best placed in the world ranking of the 14 divisions (m and w) and the gold medal winners will score 1,800 points for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed by the world situation of COVID-19 for summer 2021.



Arencibia and Alderete attend with the six Cubans in the qualifying zone, led by Ortiz, first, followed by Silva, second, del Toro ( 7th ), Antomarchi ( 8th ), Granda ( 17th ) and Estrada ( 32nd ), but Cuba's place is taken by the continental ranking -also one by nations.