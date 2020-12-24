Cuba creates new PCR laboratory in the east of the country





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) More than 730 PCR samples for the diagnosis of COVID-19 patients were processed in the new molecular biology laboratory in this city(eastern Cuba), at the close of the previous day, during the test phase before the beginning of its definitive operation.



Assisted by professionals from the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) in Havana, the workers of the lab in Camaguey analyzed an average of 300 samples of the referred test daily, which is essential for the detection of positive cases to the novel coronavirus.

The study capacities would increase with the time, depending on the practice performance of the personnel and the existing equipment, Marila Rivero Caballero, head of the center, told the Cuban News Agency.

Located in different areas, the existing equipment is an extractor, PCR, biological safety cabinets and laminar flow booths, among others.

Having a center of this type will allow the province to implement, besides, other virological, bacteriological and parasitological diagnostics, and for the program of cancer and hereditary diseases, according to both sources mentioned.

Cuba has a network of about 20 laboratories of molecular biology for the detection of positive cases to SARS-CoV-2, in different territories of the country, as part of its strategy for the effective confrontation to COVID-19, mainly in the stage of New Normality when an important number of travelers arrive daily in the international airports.