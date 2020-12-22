Serbia and Cuba address cooperation in sport





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Authorities from Serbia and Cuba discussed on Monday the possibilities of cooperation in the field of sports and agreed on the convenience of advancing in joint projects in the next year 2021.



This took place during a meeting between Vanja Udovicic, Minister of Youth and Sports of the European nation, and Gustavo Tristá, Cuban Ambassador in Belgrade, held with the aim of discussing issues related to possible collaboration programs for mutual benefit, reports Cubaminrex.



During the meeting, the diplomat handed the Serbian minister a letter from the president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) of Cuba, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, in which he invited him to visit the island in 2021.



The letter proposes the possibility of signing a program of actions that will contribute to raise the sports results of both countries and to address other issues of bilateral interest by virtue of the relations that unite the two peoples and governments.



The Serbian Minister thanked the message and mentioned the possibilities of collaboration in training bases for wrestling and in the area of boxing.



Both interlocutors agreed on the convenience of advancing next year in joint projects, once the current pandemic situation of the COVID-19 is overcome.



Likewise, they highlighted the favorable framework that exists, taking into account the traditionally positive relations between peoples and governments.