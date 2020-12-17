Covid-19 hits Cuban Baseball Series





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Alarms went off and after hours waiting for the diagnosis, the Cuban National Baseball Commission confirmed that five players of the team Industriales tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid- 19.



In correspondence with sanitary protocols established in the country, the athletes were hospitalized to receive treatment and their contacts were put on a two-week quarantine, the report adds.

The text says that the Wednesday and Thursday games between Industriales and Pinar del Río, corresponding to the third subseries of the qualifying round of the 60th National Baseball Series had been postponed.

The Cuban baseball season began last September 12 in shorter format with the approval of the health authorities and after submitting all those involved to quick and real time PCR tests.

During these four months of competition, players, coaches and staff members of the 16 competing teams were periodically checked up and complied with different health security measures to fight Covid-19 disease.

Until Tuesday, December 14, according to official data from the Ministry of Public Health, Cuba totaled 9,588 positive cases; 8,592 had recovered for an 89.5% recovery rate and had registered 137 deaths for a 1.41% lethality rate.