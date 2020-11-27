Cuban boxing draws strategies towards Tokyo





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) When 16 of Cuba's leading boxing stars step into the ring today at the Sport Palace Rafael Fortun in this city(eastern Cuba), the first stars in each weight category will begin to be defined for the pre-Olympic tournament in the Americas, which will be a preliminary qualifier for the Games in Tokyo.



The Challengers Match, an event held for the last time in 2011, will mark the initial steps of the sport's strategy in the country, towards the summer event to take place in the Japanese capital next year, where the fighters will show the strength of the Caribbean nation's boxing.



This is what Alberto Puig de la Barca, president of the Cuban boxing federation, told the press, adding that the tight fights will take place today at the main facility of the sport in Camaguey province, a privileged site for hosting important boxing competitions.



The result of the competitions in the 52, 57, 63, 69, 75, 81, 91 and more than 91 kilograms divisions, arranged for tonight, will be ratified, after the participation of the Cuban fighters in other international competitions, he said.



As a closing of the preparation in the current agenda, at the National School of Boxing, located in Havana, a match of all against all will take place next December; designed in such a way that the first two figures of each weight category will compete in the last fight.