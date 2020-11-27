Cuba with third victory in chess Olympics for people with disabilities





HAVANA, Nov 26 (ACN) - Cuba got its third win today after a 4-0 victory over Turkey, two during the sixth and penultimate qualifying day of the online chess olympiad for people with disabilities, and moved up to 26th place in the ranking led by Russia.



The Cubans depended on Pedro Morales, Carlos Larduet, Alberto Interian and Karla Marrero to face a staff that lined up with Recep Koksal, Kerim Osmal Altinok, Ayca Balci and Berkir Ertan Yardimci.



Now Cuba is showing six points and if it wins this Friday it would only get eight, a figure lower than what is needed for a good position in the front line.



The lack of experience in the virtual game has been perhaps the strongest challenge for the Cuban team, which according to the pre-classification ranking should have had a better performance; however, they had difficulties at times, especially with time control.



Tomorrow, Friday, the four semi-finalists will be defined to face each other in cross matches on 29 and 30, while the champion will be defined on December 3.