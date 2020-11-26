All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
26
November Thursday

Three Cubans to compete in junior Pan Am Weightlifting Championship



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) - Cuban weightlifters Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez, Yasunay Garrido and Lesther Fernandez will compete today in the Pan American Junior Championship, on the fourth and penultimate day of an online competition where the island has won five medals.

Rodriguez, weighing 89 kilograms, will compete in a 14-contender category, while Garrido will have 10 opponents in the 71-kg division, and Fernandez, five in the 96-kg one, according to the program on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) website.

Cuba has achieved two silver and three bronze medals in the championship, with 18 of the island's athletes among 196 weightlifters from 21 countries.
In the competition, hosted by the Colombian weightlifting federation and the IWF and its Pan American delegation, the largest teams are from Colombia, with 21 athletes, Peru (20) and Mexico (19).

 

 

 

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News