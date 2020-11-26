Three Cubans to compete in junior Pan Am Weightlifting Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) - Cuban weightlifters Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez, Yasunay Garrido and Lesther Fernandez will compete today in the Pan American Junior Championship, on the fourth and penultimate day of an online competition where the island has won five medals.



Rodriguez, weighing 89 kilograms, will compete in a 14-contender category, while Garrido will have 10 opponents in the 71-kg division, and Fernandez, five in the 96-kg one, according to the program on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) website.



Cuba has achieved two silver and three bronze medals in the championship, with 18 of the island's athletes among 196 weightlifters from 21 countries.

In the competition, hosted by the Colombian weightlifting federation and the IWF and its Pan American delegation, the largest teams are from Colombia, with 21 athletes, Peru (20) and Mexico (19).