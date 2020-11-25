Cuba to host International Congress Cubamotricidad 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) For the first time online, the International Congress Cubamotricidad 2020, which will be held at the Havana Convention Center on December 4 and 5, will be a space for the exchange of experiences and research regarding physical activity and sports



This was announced on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences, Physical Culture and Sports (UCCFD), where participants recognized the importance of this event to assess the results of scientific research.



Gladys Becquer, member of the scientific commission of that event, pointed out in her speech that, along with Cuba, speakers from more than 20 countries will participate in the associated topics, such as Physical Education and Neuromotricity, High Performance Sports, Recreation and Spare Time, as well as Therapeutic Physical Activity and Professional Training.



Besides Fitness and Health, Management and Administration of sports and physical activity organization.

There will be master lectures from renowned personalities, as well as panelists with extensive experience in the topics to be discussed, Becquer concluded.