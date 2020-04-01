Cuban Olympic and world wrestling champion Borrero tested positive to coronavirus

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31(ACN) Cuba´s 2019 best athlete, Olympic wrestling champion Ismael Borrero tested positive for the new coronavirus, as did three other officials from the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder), the agency announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old gladiator, Olympic champion in Rio-2016 and two-time world champion (Las Vegas-2015 and Kazakhstan-2019), became the first Cuban sportsman to be diagnosed with this virus on the island.

As of Tuesday, Cuba had 186 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and six deaths.

Borrero is in a hospital in Santiago de Cuba (east) and presents "a stable clinical evolution," said the Inder in a statement, published in its digital newspaper Jit.

The wrestler, an illustrious figure in Cuban sport, returned to the island in mid-July after participating in the Pan-American Games in Ottawa, Canada, where he won the title in the 67-kilogram division in the Greco-Roman style.

A judo referee, a rowing teacher and a physiotherapist also tested positive. Another group that participated in the Canadian Pre-Olympic Games, March 13-15, is under surveillance.

The volleyball player, Javier Jiménez, from the Saaremaa VK club in Estonia, became a few days ago the first Cuban sportsman resident outside the island to contract the Covid-19, although he has already recovered, he explained to the Cuban media.