Cuban volleyball player Javier Jimenez, first Cuban athlete positive to COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Volleyball player Javier Ernesto Jimenez became the first Cuban athlete to test positive for COVID-19, it was announced this Wednesday at a press conference given by several directors of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym).

iménez, 30, is currently playing for Saaremaa VK, in the Estonian League.

In a match against Milan, in the Italian League, his main coach was infected with the disease and passed it on to Jimenez, who is currently in the final phase of the epidemiological surveillance stage and is in good health, explained Pablo Castillo, director of the Institute of Sports Medicine in INDER.

The volleyball player from Matanzas (western Cuba) plans to return to Cuba on May 20, Castillo said.

So far, Jimenez has not shown any other symptoms. We have maintained direct contact with him and we know he communicates a great deal with our country, as do the representatives of the Cuban embassy to Estonia, the doctor added.

Furthermore, in his speech to the press, Dr. Castillo stated that after March 7, 77 athletes from 15 countries have returned to Cuba.