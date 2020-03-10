Haitian Olympic Committee president visits Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Haitian Olympic Committee president Hans Larsen arrived in Cuba this Monday in order to sign a sports cooperation agreement with Cuban Olympic Committee on Wednesday.



The distinguished guest was received by his Cuban counterpart, Roberto Leon Richards, who welcomed him and expressed the significance of the visit, which he considered as a sign of the friendship existing between both nations, reflected in multiple activities not only in sport, but also in public health, culture and construction, among other fields.

Richards Aguiar said that during the meetings they will address issues of interest to both olympic committees, including the system of hiring athletes, sports medicine, doping, technical improvement for Haitian specialists, recreation and the experience of Cuba in the training of women, in their links with teams and top management positions.

For his part, Hans Larsen indicated this exchange will increase sports development in his country and showed interest in Cuban aid in boxing, judo, athletics, table tennis and physical trainers, among other specialties.

The sports leader of the friendly nation was accompanied by the secretary general of the Haitian Olympic Committee, Mr. Alain Jean-Pierre, and both are planning to sign the cooperation agreement, a working meeting with the president of National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, and tours of sports institutions and centers in Havana.