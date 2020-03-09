Cuban Albornoz lost for the second time in Accentus Young Masters 2020



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (acn) A second loss, which did not influence on the victory of his side, achieved Cuban GM Carlos Albornoz in the ninth and penultimate day of the Accentus Young Masters 2020, organized as a match in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, between the Team World

and a host squad.



Albornoz lost in 33 moves of a Queen´s Pawn Opening to IM Gabriel Gahwiler.

This ninth round was also won by the international team (3-2) as they accumulated wins by German GM Alexander Donchenko, Austrian GM Andreas Diermair and Russian GM Nikita Petrov over FM Aurelio Colmenares, IM Fabian Banziger and FM Theo Stijve, in that order, while Italian GM Sabino Brunello lost to GM Noel Studer, who is the leading scorer of the locals with 6.5 points.

The Cuban player amounts six units, while Donchenko (7) is the one who contributes the most for his team.

The general balance favors the visitors 29-16 and today´s program, final round, includes the games Albornoz-Studer, Diermair-Colmenares, Brunello-Banziger, Petrov-Gahwiler and Donchenko-Stijve.