Cuban scientific center celebrates 25 years treating ataxias in the country





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) For 25 years of uninterrupted work, the Center for Research and Rehabilitation of Hereditary Ataxias (Cirah by its Spanish acronym), located in the estern province of Holguin and the only one of its kind in Cuba, has been working to improve the quality of life of patients diagnosed with this pathology.



Dr. Jacqueline Medrano Montero, director of the institution, told the Cuban News Agency that Spinocerebellar Ataxias (SCA) are considered orphan conditions for treatment, so the drugs are aimed at reducing symptoms.



As a result of clinical trials for type II of this disease, the most prevalent in the territory, are currently used Zinc Sulfate, vitamin therapy from the B Complex, vitamins C and E and others that depend on the particular characteristics of each patient, she said.



The expert pointed out that rehabilitation techniques are also used, with a comprehensive approach, which improve motor functions, gait, coordination and balance, among the main affected areas, by 86 %.



In terms of research, the thematic lines aim to delay the evolutionary course of the condition and provide guidance to the families of patients and carriers of the autosomal dominant gene, who have up to a 50 percent probability of developing SCA2.



The center also stands out for training specialized medical and technical personnel and socializing its results through publications in high-impact journals, both in English and Spanish, Medrano Montero added.



Holguin has the highest number of patients with SCA2 in the world, with a prevalence rate of 8.91 per 100,000 inhabitants; therefore, it constitutes a health problem for the country because it is hereditary and incurable.