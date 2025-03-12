Cuban technology will bring healthcare services closer to patients





MATANZAS, Cuba, Matanzas, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban technological projects in the making will bring primary health care services closer to patients and make specialized medical care more efficient, according to Mayra Arevich Marín, Cuba’s Minister of Communications, who is participating in the Global Youth Summit 2025 of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), under way in Matanzas province’s Varadero seaside resort.



The official referred to technological tools that make it possible for a family doctor who believes a patient needs specialized care to contact and discuss the case with a specialist in a hospital without the said patient having to go to the medical facility, which is time- and resource-efficient and benefits people’s health and wellbeing.



The ITU Global Youth Summit, the 17th of its kind, gathers about 400 Cuban and foreign delegates who share innovative ideas and views and discuss good practices in the use of artificial intelligence to contribute to the creation of a more inclusive and interconnected digital world.