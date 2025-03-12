Antigua and Barbuda highlights value of Cuban cooperation in health





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, highlighted the importance of Cuba's cooperation in the health system of his country and the entire Caribbean.



According to Prensa Latina, the premier stressed that Cuban doctors and nurses represent the core of the health system in the region.



Likewise, he denied that this Cuban assistance program constitutes human trafficking, and described as extraterritorial the recent U.S. provisions related to it.



On February 25, Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, announced visa restrictions for Cuban government officials and anyone else in the world who is "complicit" in the island's foreign medical assistance programs.



The State Department statement clarified that the sanction extends to current and former officials and the immediate family of such individuals.



Browne pointed out that this action on the US side is not appropriate and that implementing it literally breaks up the health care system and puts the people at risk.



The Prime Minister revealed that representatives of the region could soon meet with Rubio to discuss this issue.



Likewise, he defended the sovereignty of the Caribbean nations, for which, he affirmed, a respectful dialogue must prevail.