



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The fulfillment of the measures for the improvement of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program was analyzed today on the first day of the Health and Sports Work Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, which is on its 40th anniversary of its creation by Fidel Castro Ruz, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, as the basis of the primary health care system in the country.



Dr. Cristina Luna Morales, president of the Health and Sports Commission, highlighted the hard work of the health personnel in the face of the electro-energetic contingencies, hurricanes Oscar and Rafael and the earthquakes that occurred in the eastern region of the country, who maintained the vitality of the medical services.



After the deputies toured 15 provinces, 39 municipalities and 98 institutions and made contact with more than 2,000 inhabitants, they highlighted problems such as the lack of medical coverage in the country's medical offices, the lack of staff in primary health care and the fact that the heads of basic groups are incomplete, instead, general medical specialists are certified to assume this function, which makes it difficult to assist the population, the deputy said.



She mentioned instability in the transportation of teachers and non-basic specialists to areas of the Turquino Plan and areas of difficult access and deficiencies in the state of construction of the consultation offices, which are included in the maintenance plans but are not sufficient, deterioration of the clinical and non-clinical furniture, which has an impact on the fulfillment of the planning of consultations and field visits.



The offices that did not have doctors or nurses were reorganized, but many times the population does not know where to go for care, Luna Morales added.



She highlighted advances in the work with third year students, residents in the specialty of Family Medicine, who assume responsibilities in well-designed medical offices and polyclinics, training actions for directors and heads of work groups at the primary level, and the execution of three thousand research projects to improve health indicators in the communities.



The members of the Health and Sports Commission pronounced themselves in favor of a correct implementation of payment by results, due to the efforts made by health personnel in difficult conditions, with a deficit of resources caused by the intensification of the unilateral coercive measures of the United States government against Cuba.



In the conclusions of the meeting, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Health, called to defend the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, for being a genuine work of the Cuban Revolution, and called to support, from the budget of each locality, the management of this primary level.



He urged the search for alternatives to ensure the proper functioning of this program, which faces health challenges such as the outbreaks of Dengue and Oropouche, and assistance to the elderly, since 35 % of the Cuban population is elderly.



Cuban health minister reaffirmed the workers' commitment to the health of the population, with great dedication, love and sensitivity.



Primary health care has 451 polyclinics and 11,458 medical offices, of which 11,222 are located in the community, 168 in educational centers, 67 in universities, 91 in workplaces and other institutions.