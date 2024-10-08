The Americas Report More Dengue Cases in 2024 than in Previous Years





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) The number of Dengue cases in The Americas during the first half of 2024 surpassed all reported annual figures of previous years, according to the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).



According to PAHO, 47 countries and regions in this part of the world reported 11 million 732 thousand 921 Dengue cases up the what the organization describes as the 36th epidemiological week. The figure is as twice larger than the number of cases reported in 2023—some 4 million 594 thousand 823 cases.



From Epidemiological Week One to Epidemiological Week 36 some six million 253 thousand 754 cases were lab confirmed. Out of that figure, 17 thousand 610 were serious Dengue cases and 650 thousand were fatal cases—lethality at 0.057 percent.



The six countries reporting 97 percent of fatal cases are Brazil with 5 thousand 303, Argentina with 408, Peru with 234, Colombia with 131, Paraguay with 121 and Ecuador with 59.