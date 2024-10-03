Cuba with Active Dengue and Oropouche Transmission





Havana, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuba is witnessing active transmission of the Dengue and Oropuche viruses in 12 and 15 provinces respectively, with the higher prevalence rates in Santiago de Cuba, Havana, Guantanamo, Camaguey, Pinar del Rio and Las Tunas.



The information was given by the director of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran during a press conference on Wednesday.



The expert said that there is a large number of Dengue patients hospitalized, some in intensive care units in serious conditions, with one of them in critical condition. He called to reinforced higiene and sanitation actions, particularly in areas with pots of water resulting from recent rains, since they favor the proliferation of mosquitoes.



Some 109 municipalities and 197 health districts in fifteen provinces haver reported suspected Oropouche cases; this virus is caused by the bite of mosquitoes and small flies. Some 80 percent of Oropouche cases stay at home since they do not show alarming clinical symptoms.



The doctor referred to a discrete increase of diarrhea-related diseases particularly in the provinces of Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila and the Isle of Youth municipality.



Abundant rainfall and high temperature this time of the year favor respiratory conditions, said the Doctor, who also referred to few COVID-19 cases.



The country’s epidemiological authorities and experts keep the current situation towards the timely detection of any transmissible diseases.



