Cuba to host international congress on ulcer treatment





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The 7th International Congress “Integral Management of Ulcers and Complex Wounds” will be held in the city of Varadero, in the Cuban western province of Matanzas, from September 1 to 5, in the presence of experts and world leaders from more than 20 countries.



This was reported today by the Cuban Health Network portal, Infomed, in a note where it is highlighted that the participants will present their scientific results and knowledge on the most advanced topics of the event.



The presentations will address topics such as diabetes care from a cardiovascular and endocrinological perspective, orthopedic procedures in patients with this disease, implementation of programs in the community for their comprehensive care, and updates on therapies for diabetic foot ulcers.



The Congress will also present the results of the application of Heberprot-P, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



The therapy with this Cuban medicine is based on the intra- and perilesional infiltration of recombinant human epidermal growth factor, and has become widespread due to its properties of stimulating anabolic metabolism in wounds, promoting new cell divisions, formation of effective granulation tissue, and a decrease in the relative risk of amputation due to this pathology.

According to the organizing committee of the Congress, two symposia will be held in this 7th edition, on cellular and molecular bases of physiological and pathological healing; and integral management, therapeutic approaches to wounds and complex ulcers.



Through lectures, oral presentations and electronic posters, specialists will share research on deficient and exuberant healing; growth factors and chemokines; stem cells and regenerative therapy; inflammation and its consequences; contraction and microenvironment of the wound, diagnosis and integral treatment of infections and current surgical techniques and therapeutic approaches.



In addition, there will be an exchange of experiences in the infiltration of recombinant human epidermal growth factor; advances in clinical trials, clinical practice and patient rehabilitation; health programs designed for comprehensive patient care; and pharmacoeconomics.