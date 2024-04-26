Cuba and Mexico explore possibilities to broaden health ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) With a working visit of a delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) to Mexico, both parties are exploring the potential of increasing ties in health.



The heads of the sector, Jose Angel Portal, from Cuba, and Jorge Carlos Alcocer, from Mexico, assessed on Thursday cooperation projects that are implemented jointly, reported on X the Minsap.



Likewise, the working agenda of that day included a tour of the Analytical Control and Coverage Expansion Laboratory of the Mexican Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Copefris).



According to Portal in his message, there are many possibilities to strengthen health ties between Cuba and Mexico.