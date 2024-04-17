Havana to host scientific sessions on nuclear energy





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) The Agency for Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies (Aenta by its Spanish acronym) confirmed the organization tomorrow in Havana of scientific sessions on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its constitution in 1994, when the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma by its Spanish acronym) was also created.



The Havana Convention Center will be the venue for meetings in commissions on nuclear applications and advanced technologies in health, industry, energy, food safety, environmental protection, preservation and conservation of heritage, among others

.

According to the program, the results of technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the national and regional levels will also be presented.



Experts from their institutions will discuss nuclear techniques in heritage restoration, irradiation technologies in industry and genetic improvement for food safety.



They will also discuss methodologies of this type in the environment, applications in energy and radiological studies for the benefit of health, radiation protection and its legal and regulatory framework, communication, and Arcal technical cooperation, among other matters of great interest.



Aenta is one of the three agencies of Citma, the others being the Environment Agency, the oldest, and the Social and Humanistic Sciences Agency, the most recently created.