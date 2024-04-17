Cuban eastern province with a neonatal surgery observatory





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) An observatory for the specialty of Neonatal Surgery is operating at the Octavio de la Concepcion y de la Pedraja Pediatric Hospital in Holguin, aimed at reducing the infant mortality rate and improving the care of surgical neonates.



The eastern province, the third most densely populated, has a center that takes care of newborns with severe and complex congenital malformations from Granma, Las Tunas, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Camagüey, with which the Observatory is associated.



Manuel Trinchet, a pediatrician at the institution, stressed to the Cuban News Agency that this initiative responds to a government program and aims to promote research on the discipline through protocolization.



He pointed out that doctors in medical sciences with experience in this type of procedures, the heads of Neonatology of the five eastern provinces and students of the specialty are participating in order to provide the Regional Center with a scientific basis for the case studies.



The expert also mentioned that the computerization of this branch, three-dimensional impressions used in surgical models and diagnoses through artificial intelligence are the result of the collaboration with Spanish universities.



He stated that this results in better assistance to patients and positive results in the follow-up of newborns, from the diagnosis of the congenital malformation to the recovery phase.



Since 2009, by decision of the Ministry of Public Health, neonatal surgery services have been regionalized in order to take advantage of human resources, follow-up and existing equipment for the care of this high-risk population group, which requires a high level of experience and the use of state-of-the-art technology.