International congress BioHabana 2024 kicks off today in western Cuba





VARADERO, Cuba, Matanzas, Apr 1 (ACN) More than 600 delegates from 38 countries will gather at the Plaza America Convention Center for the 2nd edition of the international congress BioHabana, which begins tonight in the seaside resort city and will be attended by George Pearson, Nobel Prize winner in chemistry.



Hosted by Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Group, BioCubaFarma, the meeting, which will last until April 5, will serve as a space for debate and updating on topics related to cancer, neurodegenerative, infectious, autoimmune diseases, aging, chronic inflammation, medical technology, agricultural biotechnology and bioprocesses.



The event's website informed that organized in symposiums and workshops, it will also address issues related to clinical trials, the regulatory framework for drugs, equipment and medical devices, innovation in business models in high-tech sectors and the relationship between industry and the University, as an innovative space par excellence.



BioHabana 2024 will host the exhibition and trade fair of companies belonging to BioCubaFarma and other national and foreign companies related to the sector, in addition to bilateral meetings with foreign delegations, suppliers, scientists, opinion leaders and entrepreneurs.



The 1st edition of this event was held in April 2022, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which Cuban biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry workers played a key role in obtaining their own anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and other products, devices and equipment used in health protocols.