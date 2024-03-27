International scientific meeting UNISOC 2024 opened its doors





VARADERO, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Based on Marti's premise that "it is not received and casual intelligence that gives man honor, but how he uses and saves it, for serving is the only way to live on", the 3rd International Scientific Congress “University-Society 2024”, organized by the University of Matanzas (UM), kicked off in this city.



UNISOC 2024 gathers more than 700 delegates and academics from Cuba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, and Guatemala will share views and discuss ways to contribute to the search for solutions to today’s problems, according to UM vice rector, ScD Leticia Fuentes Alfonso, who stressed the role of higher education in the pursuance of governance based on science and innovation, a commitment consistent with the premise that the Cuban university exists in, along with, and for society.



“As part of its devotion to social justice, Cuba plans for a national model that relies on its indigenous values, without relinquishing its accomplishments throughout its hard historical struggle, to respond to a humanist, prosperous and sustainable society,” she pointed out. “However, the island is faced with huge and difficult challenges linked to the international context, the effects of an ironclad blockade that affects all sectors of society, and internal factors that require collective intelligence and a great deal of creative resistance.”



UNISOC 2024 features symposiums and workshops on topics such as energy, construction, science and innovation, tourism, heritage, education, and health, all of which have a great impact on the communities.